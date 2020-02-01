Book inspired by brave Ruby Stewart sells out within weeks

A book inspired by a brave six-year-old girl who lost her battle with cancer at the start of the year has sold out within weeks.

Ruby Stewart, from Inchture, died on January 3 at Ninewells Hospital, two years after being diagnosed with stage four alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma.

Last year she became the inspiration for a charity book, The Unicorn with the Ruby Horn, which was published by Kevin Anderson – a copywriter who worked alongside Ruby to publish the book.

The initial run of 1,200 copies sold out within weeks and now her proud parents, Claire and Andy, are in talks to publish a second edition and also to create stories as a follow-up to the book.

However, they have discovered that the books have also had another interesting affect..

Andy said: “Ruby’s book has had an unintended but beautiful impact.

“Ruby has inspired many people in many ways and we have now learned that Ruby’s book is being used by a primary school teacher that works with kids with additional support needs.”

The school is in the Lothian region and Ruby’s parents are now hopeful the book could be used across other establishments.

Andy said: “The teacher has started using Ruby’s book as a learning aid for emotional support talks. It’s helping open up conversations about diversity and inclusion.

“This wasn’t planned and it’s very much an unintended consequence but it’s wonderful.”

Andy added: “We’ll be exploring how we can support and encourage this and would love to hear from other teachers involved in supporting kids with additional support needs.”

“The fact that the book has inspired this means a lot to everyone at Team Ruby.

“I have no doubts that Ruby would be proud that her book is helping other children.

“This is a beautiful example of the impact of Ruby’s amazing life”

Meanwhile a series of fundraising events are to be held in Ruby’s name.

Ruby’s parents are committed to supporting the ongoing research into this illness through the fund Super Ruby’s Rhabdo Raiser, which goes to Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group.

Andy said: “This will help fund much-needed research into the specific type of cancer that so cruelly robbed her of her life.”