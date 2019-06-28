Book celebrating Dee cult heroes launches at DC Thomson’s Meadowside building

A book celebrating the arrival of two Dundee FC footballers who became cult heroes was launched at DC Thomson’s Meadowside building.

The Bird & The Feather: Caniggia & Ravanelli’s Dundee Adventures, by journalist Graeme Strachan, is by DC Thomson heritage books.

Guests were greeted to a gallery of portraits of the main characters and video footage of archive goals.

The book lifts the lid on one of the most sensational periods in Scottish football history when two world superstars played at Dens.

The arrivals of Argentine World Cup hero Claudio Caniggia (the Bird) and Italian Champions League winner Fabrizio Ravanelli (the White Feather) in the early 2000s gave the whole city a big lift.

The book tells the full story of a rollercoaster ride which eventually plunged off the rails – ending in huge debts, administration and the near closure of the club.