Whatever they think of Stephen Thompson, if fans want to see Dundee United back in the Premiership soon, they must keep turning up at Tannadice and supporting their team.

That was the message from the club chairman himself as he revealed relegation from the top flight last May has cost as much as £1.5 million and counting.

The Tangerines’ decline over the past couple of years has led to mounting criticism of Thompson from various sections of the support.

He understands why and is willing to take most of it on the chin but he knows it’s vital Arabs keep backing United.

“At the end of the day, it’s everybody’s club and we all want to go forward together.

“I know there are a few people not happy with me but it’s about supporting the club we all love.

“If we don’t stick together then, you know, I wouldn’t talk about it (the consequences).

“Nobody wants to be in a certain place, put it that way.

“And I won’t be here forever, of course I won’t be.

“Somebody else will be here in years to come. I’m not putting a time on it but somebody else will.

“Just like my father was here before me, Jim McLean was before him and before that it was George Fox.

“It will change but, at the moment, we are where we are and we need to support the club.

“It’s about supporting Dundee United now and all being together supporting the club, not me.”

The chairman estimated dropping down a league had cost at least £1.25m to date and that the exact figure could easily be as much as £1.5m.

The stay in the Championship has also seen income slashed.

That financial hit has been eased slightly by investment from a number of fans, including the £300,000 it was revealed this week American banker Alastair Borthwick is putting in.

Edinburgh-based millionaire Hugh Duncan is another who has helped out in the past via so-called “soft” loans.

However, hopes among the section of the support who would like to see people like them take over the club have been dashed, at least for now.

The chairman added: “I know they’re not (interested). One of them is 80 years old for a start. I’m not going to go into conversations I’ve had with them.

“I’m under confidentiality but they’re not waiting in the wings to take things over.”

He insists, though, should a serious offer for control be forthcoming, it would be given serious consideration.

To date, though, he insists no such approach has been made

“If somebody wants to come forward with a credible and properly-funded offer for the club, then the door is open.

“It’s not just about shares, it’s about running the place.

“They have to prove they can run the place going forward.”