Bonnie Dundee inviting younger gardeners to take part after ‘most successful’ year in its history

Local gardening group Bonnie Dundee is celebrating the most successful year in its history – and members are urging younger gardeners to take part.

The group has scooped several awards this year, including Dundee Flower and Food Festival’s Reid Rosebowl and gold certificate for their “Mr McGregor’s Garden” wheelbarrow.

Bonnie Dundee was also awarded an outstanding certificate at Stirling’s Beautiful Scotland awards in October.

Chairman Graham Cross said: “We have been working for 16 years and this is our best year yet.”

Graham also invited new members into the group, saying: “We are all now 16 years older and would welcome with open arms some new volunteers.

“Lots of young people seem very interested in the environment and I think joining the club would be a good way to help out the planet.”

The team’s treasurer, Catherine Lawson, added: “We want the group to continue, and we need young people with fresh ideas.” To get involved contact Sally McConville on 01382 433141.