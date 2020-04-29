Bonfest to hold virtual ‘rock the lockdown’ festival this weekend after Kirriemuir event cancelled

A popular rock music festival is set to hold a virtual concert this weekend, after the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Bonfest, an annual celebration of Bon Scott and the music of AC/DC, was due to be held in Kirriemuir this weekend – instead, the festival’s organisers have arranged a six hour ‘Rock the Lockdown’ virtual gig.

John Crawford, one of the organisers, said he is excited for the virtual Bonfest on Saturday, May 2.

He said: “We have asked for visitors that would normally come to Kirriemuir this weekend, special guest bands that would have played, and current and ex members of AC/DC to send in video clips with their best wishes for 2021.

“The rest of the virtual festival will be made up of clips from the best of Bonfest over the years.

“There will also be interviews with bands and clips from artists that have not been shown before.

“We have been working non-stop for the past couple of weeks to get this out because we really thought we should do something over that weekend to honour the festival and all the fans who support us.”

John is also hoping to use Saturday’s virtual festival to raise some money, as Bonfest usually rakes in cash for DD8 Music, which supports youth groups and dementia projects in the area.

He continued: “A lot of people think this is just a festival, but it actually raises money for local community projects.

“With Bonfest being cancelled this year, we are struggling for cash, so hopefully Saturday can also be a crowdfunder.”

The virtual festival starts at 6pm and can be viewed online via youtube.com/dd8music, twitch.tv/bonfest and facebook.com/bonfestkirriemuir