The summer of 2002 was like most as I went on holiday and then returned home and started my own fitness schedule before I began pre-season training with Dundee.

The letter telling us when we were to go back arrived and it read, as usual, to return fit for the first day of training.

The day came to go back and I duly turned up at Caird Park expecting Ivano and Dario Bonetti to be there.

It was to everyone’s surprise when they weren’t and neither were the Italian players.

Rumours started to spread that the Italian management team had been released from their contracts but there was some confusion as to whether they were or not.

Ray Farningham was at the training ground to take training for the boys that were there and, despite the confusion, we started our pre-season routine.

Then suddenly, about 30 minutes into the session, Ivano appeared with some of the foreign players asking what was going on.

However, we carried on with our first session of the season and it was later we found out that the Bonetti era was at an end.

It was a bizarre situation but the brothers said their goodbyes and were gone.

The managerial vacancy was quickly resolved, however, when Jim Duffy was appointed in the following days and normal practice resumed.

The season that followed saw the club reach the Scottish Cup Final only to suffer the heartache of a 1-0 defeat to Rangers.

Despite the loss, European football was ensured and it was probably fitting, given what had gone before, Italian Serie A side Perugia would be faced in the Uefa Cup.

However, the three years had come at a price and, sadly, only weeks after that Perugia tie in October 2003, the club plunged into administration with massive debts.

It heralded the end of a project which, ultimately, failed to deliver and began a traumatic period when the club only survived extinction by the skin of its teeth.

Ultimately, that will always have to be taken into account when looking back on the Bonetti era.

But, from a playing point of view, from start to finish with the Bonettis, there was never a dull moment — from the way they arrived at the club, when Jocky Scott left after a successful couple of years, to their quickfire departure.

I found adapting to the brothers’ ways was the most difficult part of their tenure at Dens.

However, I always felt I had to buy into what they were doing to give myself the best chance of retaining my place in the team.

In a footballing sense, it is a time most Dundee fans will remember fondly, given the calibre of player that was brought to Dens Park — and I have to admit I’m no different.

As a kid, you grow up hoping to play with World Cup winners and quality internationals but, in reality, it very rarely happens.

I was very fortunate to be part of what was an exciting time at Dens Park.

The Bonetti era was short but it had an impact on Scottish football and certainly boosted coverage of Dundee.

There are many players who didn’t like the way the Bonettis treated people but, for as much as I didn’t like how certain things were handled by them, I did get on with them.

I still hear from Dario on the odd occasion and he always says what a great time he had in Dundee, while also speaking highly of the fans, too.