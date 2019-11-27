Bonar Hall remains ‘bookable space’ – despite plans to turn historic venue into nightclub

Dundee University Students’ Association (DUSA) says it does not intend to turn a historic hall into a nightclub “in the traditional sense”.

DUSA has submitted an application to city licensing chiefs to open Bonar Hall up for nightclub-style events for up to 1,100 people – nearly double the venue’s original capacity of 600.

However, a spokeswoman said the building – gifted to the city by Sir Herbert Bonar in 1977 – will continue to support public events.

She said: “We have identified a demand for bespoke one-off experiences for which a late licence would be more appropriate.

“This would include hosting festival-style gigs from high-profile acts and DJs from across the UK.

“It should be made clear that it isn’t DUSA’s intention – and has never been– to operate Bonar Hall as a nightclub in the traditional sense.

“Bonar Hall remains a bookable space for events of all types that it can accommodate and welcomes any inquiries in this regard.”