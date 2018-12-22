RAF rescuer who was about to go to Christmas party in Dundee recalls Lockerbie bombing

Yesterday marked 30 years since the worst terrorist attack on Scottish soil – the Lockerbie bombing.

Pan Am flight 103 was en route to New York City from London when an onboard device exploded as it passed over the town in Dumfries and Galloway.

All 243 passengers including 16 crew members were killed, as well as 11 people on the ground.

David “Heavy” Whalley, was a senior team leader of the RAF Leuchars Mountain Rescue Team.

On the night of the explosion, he was about to head into Dundee for a Christmas party with his teammates when he got the call.

David, 66, said: “At the time we were going out to a party, that’s the reason we had so many people on hand. This was before mobile phones.

“I thought it wasn’t real at first.

“I got a police escort all the way to just outside Lockerbie. We were there very quickly.

“This was massive.

“How the hell the town didn’t get wiped out I do not know.

“The aircraft just missed that main road which is now the M74. It’s the main road into England.

“It was horrendous, it was all on fire.

“It looked like a battlefield. There was a big 30ft crater where the crash hit.

“When you look at the photos you can’t believe only 11 local people were killed.

“I did a recce myself. It was pandemonium. There was casualties all over the place.

“We had taken over the school, it became the kind of control point. We more or less had to wait to first light.

“Our job in a plane crash is to rescue the casualties.”

David and his team made a map of the area which included the locations of all the casualties.

They also had to find all the wreckage, which included the plane’s black box flight recorder.

David said in a few hours they had located 160 casualties.

“It was hundreds of miles of wreckage,” he said.

“I’m sure they didn’t find all the casualties.

“My guys were putting jackets over them to give them some semblance of respect.

“When you see the scale of it you just can’t believe what happened.

“My life has never been the same since.

“I’ve not slept right since that night. There were teddy bears lying out, it was horrific.

“It was hell on earth.”

Local women from Lockerbie set up a kitchen service in the school to help feed the rescuers and wash items that had been found in the wreckage.

David said: “The people of Lockerbie were magnificent. The police did a great job. The Army were incredible because they removed most of the casualties.

“There were so many volunteers, the civilian rescue teams and search and rescue dogs, they were immense.

“It was a huge thing and very few of them get recognised. The ladies that looked after us were phenomenal.

“We had huge support from Dundee from the papers, most of the papers were very kind to us.”

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of the bombing, David, alongside Colin Dorrance, a local policeman who was 18 at the time of the bombing, Lockerbie firefighter Paul Rae, paramedic David Walpole and Brian Asher, head teacher at Lockerbie Academy, cycled 3,238 miles from Lockerbie Academy to Syracuse University in New York, which lost 35 students in the disaster.

Ever since, the university has offered scholarships to two pupils from Lockerbie Academy every year. “It’s phenomenal, they are working to try to make the scholarship bigger,” David said.

The team raised about £20,000 for a mental health charity, Soul Soup.

The money will go towards employing a professional in Lockerbie Academy for pupils to talk to if needed.

The cycle ride idea came from Colin, David said.

“He was 18 and had just started at the police. He was coming into town for a party when this happened,” he said. “He wanted to commemorate the anniversary.

“The cycle was hard, I did 2,000 miles of training.

“I met a hundred relatives of all the people who were killed.

“We stayed with families, they fed us. You are friends with these people for life.

“There is so much good coming out of it.

“The cycle team was great. That was one of the most fulfilling things I have done in my life.”

Earlier this year David also visited three primary schools in Lockerbie, along with Colin, to tell them about his experience and the cycle they were doing and why they were doing it.

He also got the chance to tell them about the scholarship that is offered.

He said: “They wanted to talk about it, most of their families had been involved.”

The youngsters also cycled round the school to make up the distance of the flight from Edinburgh to America.

David was also in New York in November for a memorial service commemorating the bombing, where both the current scholarship pupils were in attendance as well as 35 memorial scholars for the victims.

David said: “It was a beautiful service.

“Lockerbie is well thought of in America.”

David spoke of how they met an 82-year-old woman who had travelled to Lockerbie 29 times and told them they had “brought her daughter home”.

He added: “There is no hatred, all they want is a better world.”

People can still donate to David’s cycle challenge.

Visit cycletosyracuse.com for more information.

Megrahi dead and Fhimah cleared – but more suspects

Prosecutors are said to be closing in on two Libyans suspected of being involved in the Lockerbie bombing.

According to reports, US and Scottish investigators are hoping to get permission to interview Abdullah al-Senussi, who is believed to be behind the attack, and Abu Agila Mas’ud, who is thought to be the maker of the bomb that blew up the plane.

Both men are currently being held in a Libyan prison. The investigation into the bombing lasted years and involved many helicopter surveys as well as searches of the area by police and soldiers.

In 1991, Abdelbaset Ali Mohmed al-Megrahi, a Libyan intelligence officer, and Lamin Khalifah Fhimah, a station manager at Luqa Airport, were indicted by the Scottish and US courts.

Megrahi always maintained that he was innocent and denied any responsibility of the attack.

He is the only person to have been convicted of the bombing of Pan Am flight 103 after Fhimah was acquitted. Megrahi was convicted in a special court in the Netherlands and was sentenced to 27 years in prison. Megrahi was born in Tripoli in 1952.

He was the head of security for Libyan Arab Airlines before being sent to prison in Scotland, first Barlinnie and then Greenock in 2005.

A series of appeals against his conviction were filed before he was released from jail in August 2009 on compassionate grounds following his prostate cancer diagnosis.

He died on May 20 2012, aged 60.