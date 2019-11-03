Bombay Bicycle Club can’t wait to play Dundee gig on Tuesday

Bombay Bicycle Club bassist Ed Nash insists the band can’t wait to play Dundee as part of a special tour to mark the 10th anniversary of their first album.

Music fans will pack out the Caird Hall on Tuesday night to welcome the London-based four piece, who will perform first album I Had the Blues But I Shook Them Loose in its entirety.

It’s 10 years since the record hit the streets and Ed can’t wait to take to the stage in the City of Discovery.

He said: “There was reasoning behind coming to Dundee over Edinburgh or Glasgow.

“We always play Edinburgh or Glasgow and we felt we should actually go somewhere different – and Dundee felt like a really good option.

“When we come back to Scotland next year we will go to Glasgow, so seeing as this is a special little gig we thought we might as well do some different places.

“We love going to Scotland, Scottish crowds are always the best.

“A lot of the other dates are off the beaten track.

“This tour is slightly different to others that we have done.”

Bombay Bicycle Club have been in hiatus since January 2016 following the success of fourth album So Long, See You Tomorrow.

Ed admits getting back together was not something the band always had planned.

He said: “When we took the break, it wasn’t really that, we had no plans to do it again.

“Everyone was tired out and we left it. The 10-year thing was the start of the conversation to do it again.

“Because all of us had come around to appreciate what we had before, we were very keen to mark the 10-year anniversary.

“But it was never meant to happen. But having said that, it wasn’t not on the table – we just didn’t have any plans to do it.”

Tickets are still available for the gig on Tuesday at Caird Hall.