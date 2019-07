Bombay Bicycle Club will be playing a gig in Dundee later this year.

The band will be performing the album I Had the Blues But I Shook Them Loose in full at the Caird Hall on Tuesday November 5.

The album, which was the quartet’s debut, was released in 2009, with the concerts marking 10 years since its release.

Supporting acts will includne Gengahr.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 5, at 10 am, via Ticketmaster.