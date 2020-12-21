Staff have been evacuated from a business premises in the Dryburgh Industrial Estate this morning after the discovery of a suspicious package.

The bomb squad are currently en route to the Tesco call centre on Baird Avenue after concerns were raised shortly after 10am.

Police Scotland confirmed the building has been evacuated whilst the road in and around the centre remains closed.

A spokesman for Police Scotland added: “We were made aware around 10.10am on Monday December 21 of a potentially suspicious package received at premises on Baird Avenue in Dundee.

“The premises have been evacuated as a precaution. Officers are currently at the scene and Explosive Ordnance Disposal has been contacted and will be attending.”

