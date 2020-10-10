Bomb squad called as Angus beach closed off amid reports of explosive find

An Angus beach has been sealed off after a suspected explosive was discovered.

A section of the coastline at Carnoustie has been closed for several hours after concerns were raised about a device found in the area.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

The discovery was made at around 12.45pm by a member of the public.

An explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team is on its way to the incident from Faslane Naval Base.

HM Coastguard were alerted and part of the beach close to the skatepark has been closed to the public while the device is investigated.

Just before 4pm, the coastguard then closed off the beach completely and shut the car park.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

A small crowd that had gathered were moved about 100 yards back and a cordon was put in place.

It is thought a World War II device was spotted among the rocks on the shore line when the tide was out.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “We were alerted by a member of the public that they had spotted what they believed to be ordnance.

“We are currently investigating.”

More to follow.