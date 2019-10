Police, fire service and the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team are currently at the scene of an incident in Montrose.

As reported in The Courier, workers in the town have been told not to leave their homes after a “device” was found near a car in Bridge Street.

A statement from police said: “EOD have been called to assess an item discovered at the scene and the road remains closed at this time.

“The public and motorists are asked to avoid the area.”