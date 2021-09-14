News / Local / Angus Bomb squad called to Arbroath beach after suspicious find By Alasdair Clark September 14, 2021, 8:23 pm Updated: September 14, 2021, 8:44 pm Police and the coastguard are on scene Police have taped off parts of West Links beach in Arbroath and called in the bomb squad after a suspicious find on Tuesday. Officers attended the beach near Westway Retail Park shortly before 6pm following the discovery. It is understood the army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit has also been called to the scene in Arbroath. One eyewitness said the tide would likely cover the device overnight. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe