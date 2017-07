The bomb squad has been called out to Monifieth after a suspicious device was uncovered.

Residents have been evacuated after officers were deployed to Durham Street.

It came after a man found a device at around 3pm today in his back garden.

Police have now blocked the road and the Tele understands homes in the nearby area.

Officers confirmed that a bomb disposal unit has been called.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said their crews have not been asked to attend.