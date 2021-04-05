Police closed busy Fife road and called bomb squad after suspicious package was discovered

Police closed a busy Fife road and the bomb squad was alerted after a suspicious package was discovered this evening.

The discovery was made at the New Inn roundabout on the A92 close to Falkland shortly after 5pm on Monday April 5.

Police quickly sealed off the area, diverting traffic away via alternative routes as bomb squad officers attended to the package.

It’s understood it was later found to be a false alarm.

Commenting on the incident a Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers were called to New Inn Roundabout, Glenrothes, at 5.05pm today following reports of a suspicious package.

“A cordon was in place to ensure the safety of the public while it was assessed.

“The Explosive Ordnance Disposal, EOD, team attended and removed the device which was non-viable.”