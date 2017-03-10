Police are on the hunt for two men after bogus callers stole from a 90-year-old woman in her own home.

The incident happened at the property on Feus Road in Perth sometime between 4pm and 5pm yesterday.

The men turned up at the elderly woman’s address offering gardening services and it was noticed a short time later that a handbag had been stolen containing a purse and bank cards.

Officers are keen to trace two men in connection with the incident. One is described as mid 20s of thin build, light-coloured short fair hair. He was wearing a full length beige waterproof jacket and light coloured trousers.

The other is described as short in height of stocky build, wearing dark clothing and a waist length waterproof jacket.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland added: “Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting CR/6005/17 or speak to any police officer. Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”