A bogus caller stole a purse containing a three-figure sum of money from the home of a 96-year-old woman in the Seafield area, near Perth Road, Dundee.
The incident happened at about 2pm on Sunday.
Constable Dale Evans said: “This is an abhorrent crime whereby a 96-year-old woman has been targeted and a substantial amount of money has been stolen from within her home.
“I would like to speak to anyone who was in the Seafield area on Sunday afternoon, who may have seen a man described as being in his 30s, about five feet, eight inches tall, of medium build with short dark hair. He was wearing a dark blue zip up jacket and light blue trousers.
“This man attended at the victim’s address and offered to carry out gardening work. He entered her home, engaged in conversation and left unexpectedly a short time later. The victim immediately noticed her purse was missing and contacted police.
“This event has had a significant impact on both the victim and older residents in the nearby community, causing them great concern. They are rightly upset that this crime has happened to this individual.
“I am very keen to trace the person responsible and I would ask anyone, including any associates who may know of the person responsible, to contact the police or Crimestoppers and provide any information they may have regarding the incident, no matter how insignificant it may seem.
“I would also urge all householders to take suitable precautions with their home security. Keep doors and windows locked and be very cautious of any strangers who attend at your door unexpectedly. Always ask for identification and if you have any concerns, do not let them in. Legitimate tradespersons, Local Authority and utilities employees will not be offended.
“If you are in any doubt as to the identity or intentions of a caller at your door, report the incident to Police Scotland on 101. If you see any suspicious activity in your area and you want to report information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”