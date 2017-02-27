A man has been conned out of £6,000 after being contacted by bogus callers claiming to be from his internet provider.

The man, from Anstruther in Fife, received a call claiming that there was an issue with his broadband.

The conman then advised the victim, believed to be in his 40s, to open the most used websites and to give the caller remote access to his computer to apparently run a scan for virus software.

Afterwards, the victim discovered his computer wasn’t working and money had been withdrawn from his bank account in a number of transations.

Police are now urging people to be on their guard when receiving calls regarding personal information.

A statement from the force read: “We would advise people to always be wary of unknown callers and never provide anyone you don’t know with access to your computer or personal information.