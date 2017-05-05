Bog standard site up for sale in prime location

Business owners have been asked if they would like to spend a few pennies on a prime location in the shade of a famous tree.

The Dibble Tree in Carnoustie was planted by town founder Tammas Louson in 1797 and is considered the first “man-made” object of the modern settlement.

Until recently, the council operated a public toilet in nearby Ferrier Street before a programme of convenience closures and sell-offs.

New owner, The Real Dragons Den, is hoping the location and price will attract a dog-grooming salon or similar business.

Two freehold businesses are now for sale — the footprint of the former gents’ toilet is £15,500 and £17,500 for the ladies’ or £33,000 for both.

The firm’s Calum McLean said the location is pleasant for dog walkers, and a groomer or office would be a good choice.

He said: “What do you do with an old loo building? Many local authorities are closing them down and some are eyesores.

“The one that we have is next to the famous Dibble Tree, so it behoves us to find a use that is sympathetic to the location.”

There is form for public conveniences turning into eateries and coffee shops.

The Attendant in London’s Fitzrovia was built in 1890 and mothballed in the 1960s before the original Doulton porcelain urinals were turned into seats for a popular coffee house.

“Someone in London actually turned one of these toilets into a cafe,” Mr McLean added.

“It worked for them but we are all a bit squeamish about having tea on the toilet.”

Established in 1999, The Real Dragons Den has turned around 24 closed businesses or derelict buildings and supported 112 jobs in the UK and US.

Its first venture was the old Keil Hotel, in the Mull of Kintyre, the profits from which have been used to help finance later purchases.

The art deco building is now being restored by local businessman Donnie McLean.