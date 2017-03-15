Police have confirmed that the body of a man missing from Perth was recovered from the River Tay.

A huge search was launched in December after Iain Guthrie, 21, was reported missing. It was believed he had entered the river near the Queens Bridge in Perth city centre.

Emergency services including coastguard and helicopter crews scoured the area for days but no trace of him was found at the time.

However, police recovered a body from the Tay at Newburgh in Fife on February 24.

Officers said today that the body had now been formally identified as that of Iain’s.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”