Body recovered from Fife shore identified as man, 91

A man found dead on a shoreline has been identified as a 91-year-old from Fife.

The body was found on the shoreline of the Esplanade, opposite the old Kirkcaldy Swimming Pool, at 1.25pm on Thursday.

Police appealed to the public for information and later revealed his identity has been confirmed.

The man’s immediate relatives have been informed but his name has not been released at this stage.

Police Scotland said: “Inquiries are currently ongoing, however the circumstances are not believed to be suspicious.”

Officers thanked those who supported their appeal for information and added: “Our condolences are with the gentleman’s family at this difficult time.”