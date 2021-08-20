Body of woman, 51, discovered in Dundee flat

Residents living in a Dundee multi have expressed their sorrow following the discovery of a woman’s body in a flat.

Police arrived at Ancrum Court in Lochee at around 8am before officers made the grim discovery on Friday.

A spokesperson for the force confirmed they attended following the sudden death of a 51-year-old woman.

It is unknown how long ago the woman died.

Neighbours said police officers were seen in the block on Friday morning but it is thought they were dealing with another matter before the alarm was raised.

One woman who has lived in the block for five years said she had become aware of a “strong smell” in recent days.

‘Heartbroken’

She added: “I’m heartbroken to hear what has happened.

“I did see a police car outside and word had gotten around that someone had died.

“There was a strong smell in recent days coming from the landing below but I thought it was maybe a maintenance issue.

“I never thought it was going to be in connection with anything like this.

“It’s a tragedy that someone has lost their life in this way.”

A pensioner who has lived in the block for decades said she had known of the woman but she was extremely “private”.

‘Lost for words’

She added: “I had only met her a handful of times but I’m aware she lived alone.

“She was extremely private and with the pandemic over recent months I’ve just been of the view people have been keeping themselves to themselves.

“It’s just a terribly sad situation to hear about and the poor people who had made this discovery.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland added: “Officers attended at a property on Ancrum Court in Dundee around 8.55am on Friday August 20, 2021, following the sudden death of a 51-year-old woman.

“The death is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”