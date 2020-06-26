Body of man found in Templeton Woods

The body of a man was discovered at a well-known Dundee beauty spot on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to Templeton Woods at around 3pm.

Visitors described their shock following the discovery of the body, with one sending his condolences to the man’s family and friends.

He said: “There were two police cars stationed in and around the Clatto Woods area.

“I didn’t physically see any officers but one of the vehicles was parked on the approach to the public car park.

“From what I’ve heard, there was an incident in Templeton Woods rather than at Clatto.

“We have just heard that someone has died.

“I’m shocked by the news and my condolences go out to the man’s family.”

Another visitor to the woods said: “I heard police in the area at around 3pm.

“It’s terrible to hear someone has died.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We can confirm that the body of a man was found in Templeton Woods, Dundee, on Thursday.

“The death is not thought to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”