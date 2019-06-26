Body of man found at property in Dundee

A man’s body has been found at an address in Dundee.

Police have confirmed the find at the property in the Clifden Blue Court area of the city.

A police spokesman said: “The death is being treated as unexplained, and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Paramedics were called to the flat at around 10am this morning following concerns for a resident.

One local resident, who declined to be named, said: “I thought something bad had happened at first – first there was an ambulance then the police just sort of appeared out of nowhere with their sirens going. I could hear a dog barking.”

