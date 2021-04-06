Police are treating the death of a 54-year-old man at a flat in the Stobswell area of Dundee as “unexplained”.

Officers discovered the body in a property on Park Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

Residents in the block described seeing forensics at the scene as well as officers conducting door to door inquiries.

One neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said he knew the man to say hello.

“There were six police officers in the close on Sunday afternoon from around 2pm alongside colleagues from forensics,” he added.

“I’m totally shocked and saddened by what has happened. Police came and conducted some door-to-door inquires and asked us some questions like when I’d last seen my neighbour which was maybe around a week ago.

“I really didn’t know him but he would always say hello to me in the passing. My condolences go out to his loved ones.”

Another neighbour said ambulance crews were the first on the scene.

She added: “We didn’t have a clue what was going on.

“We heard someone trying to get into the main entrance door of the close and then going up the stairs.

“The ambulance crews arrived a short-time later. There were two police vans on the street and a car as well. Given the time of day we were completely taken aback by what was going on.

“We were asked some questions by officers: if we’d heard anything, or knew our neighbour, but we didn’t. I’m so saddened to hear what has happened.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

He added: “We were made aware of the sudden death of a 54-year-old man at a property on Park Avenue in Dundee shortly around 1.15pm on Sunday, 4 April, 2021.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, though there are no apparent suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”