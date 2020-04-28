Body of a man found in rubbish chute at multi in Dundee

The body of a man was found in a rubbish chute at a Dundee multi on Monday morning.

According to a source, the body may have lain in the chute since Friday, before being discovered by a concierge who turned up to work at Elders Court on Monday.

The man found was believed to have been in his 30s.

A source said: “When the concierge went on duty this morning he was doing his rounds and emptying the rubbish chutes when he came across the body.

“We believe it to be the body of a resident of Elder’s Court. People here know who it is.

“It’s not unusual for people to shelter in the rubbish chutes or in that area if they get locked out of their flats for any reason.

“It’s a dreadful thing to have happened and awful for the poor man who found him.”

The Tele understands there are currently no night caretakers on duty in the multis or anyone checking the rubbish chutes at the weekends.

An eyewitness said: “There has been a lot of police activity here today. I was told that a body had been found in the rubbish chute.

“It’s so sad that this has happened here.

The man has not been formally identified by Police Scotland.

A spokesman said: “Police Scotland was made aware that the body of a man was found at Elders Court in Dundee around 8.10am on Monday, 27 April.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman said: “It would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing police investigation.”