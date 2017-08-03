Body of man with ‘MOTHER’ tattooed on arm found on Fife beach

Police asking the public for help identifying the body of a man which was found on a Fife beach.

The discovery was made at 1.25pm today on the shore at the Esplanade, opposite the old swimming pool, in Kirkcaldy.

Officers are treating the death as “unexplained”.

The deceased is described as being between 70 and 80 years old, 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build with a hearing aid in his left ear and a faded tattoo of a cross with the word ‘MOTHER’ on his left forearm.

He was wearing a grey t-shirt, a navy/red checked shirt, dark-coloured zipped top, black cotton jogging bottoms, grey socks and black loafer-style shoes. He is believed to have used a white walking stick.

Detective Inspector Paul Dick of Kirkcaldy CID said: “We’re currently conducting a number of inquiries as part of our efforts to identify the man and trace his family.

“As part of this, we’re appealing for the public’s help and urge anyone who may recognise his description to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“The man’s death is currently being treated as unexplained and an investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding this.”

Anyone with information which may be able to help is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1693 of 03 August 2017.