Man ‘who may have lain dead for weeks’ in Dundee flat named by neighbours

A man whose body was discovered in a Dundee flat at the weekend has been named locally as Derek Wood.

The 65-year-old was discovered on Saturday after emergency services and joiners broke down the door to his first-floor home in Greenbank Place.

Neighbours said they knew his name but didn’t know much else about him, with some claiming he could have lain undiscovered for months.

Police were called to the scene after neighbours reported a “rotten smell” coming from the flat.

One local resident said: “The smell from the flat became unbearable. It was a really rotten smell.

“Someone reported it and the police arrived with joiners who broke down the door.

“Sadly they found the man’s body. No one around here really knew him properly.

“We used to say hello in passing but that was about it. He kept himself to himself and didn’t really take up much with anyone.

“He lived in the flat alone and I used to see him coming and going to and from work however, it’s been several months since I saw him.

“Other neighbours said they had heard that he may have been dead for up to five months.”

The man added: “Police came round all the doors asking what people knew about him but apart from his name not many people seemed to know much about him.”

One neighbour said: “I used to hear him coughing really badly. I asked the police who came if he could have had coronavirus but they told me they didn’t believe that was how he had died.

“He stayed there all alone and never seemed to get many visitors. It’s such a shame.”

A police spokesman said: “Emergency services were called to a property on Greenbank Place, at around 1pm on Saturday following the sudden death of a 65-year-old man.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

“As with all sudden deaths, a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”