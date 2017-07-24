Body found in search for missing man

The search for a missing Mearns man has ended in tragedy following the discovery of a body in the coastal village of St Cyrus.

Police have still to confirm the identity of the deceased but they have informed the family of 62-year-old local Graeme Leslie, who was at the centre of a major missing person inquiry in recent days.

Specialist police officers involved in the manhunt for the ex-serviceman made the grim find on Saturday morning, just a couple of hundred yards from the St Cyrus home Mr Leslie shared with his wife, Margaret Ann.

The body was found in a wooded area close to the St Cyrus public toilets and within yards of the main A92 coastal route through the village.

A cordon was placed around the scene for much of the day as forensic officers carried out an examination of the scene, although traffic was unaffected by the ongoing investigation.

A spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a body has been found during the search for missing person Graeme Leslie.

“The discovery was made by specialist officers during searches in the St Cyrus area.

“Formal identification has yet to take place but next of kin have been informed of the development.”

At this stage it is understood there are no suspicious circumstances.