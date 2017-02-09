Body found in search for missing kayaker

A body has been found in the search to find kayaker Dominic Jackson, who went missing on Sunday night.

The 35-year-old was reported missing after he failed to return from a sea kayaking trip in Portsoy, on the north coast of Aberdeenshire.

A kayak believed to belong to Mr Jackson had been recovered from the sea off the Caithness coast.

Also spotted in the water is safety equipment and a paddle.

An unidentified body has now been discovered in the Lybster area.

Police said the last confirmed sighting of Mr Jackson was on Saturday morning between 10.30am and 11am in the Cullen area.

A Find Dom page set up on Facebook by friends is keeping searchers updated.

Mr Jackson’s green VW Transporter – which he was camping in for the weekend – was found in the Portsoy area.