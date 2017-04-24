Family of missing Kieran, 25, informed after body found in River Tay

The family of missing man Kieran Bruce have been informed after a body was discovered in the River Tay.

Emergency services pulled a man’s body from the riverbank at West Kinfauns on Friday at 6pm.

Perth man Kieran, 25, was last seen entering the water near the Queen’s Bridge in the Fair City in the early hours of Saturday March 18.

His disappearance sparked a major search involving 50 firefighters.

The Police Investigations and Review Commisioner (PIRC) is looking into the force’s response in the lead up to Kieran’s disappearance.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Officers are currently making inquiries but it is not believed there are any suspicious circumstances.

“The family of missing person Kieran Bruce have been informed.”