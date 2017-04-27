The body of a man found in the River Tay has been formally identified as missing person Kieran Bruce.

Kieran was last seen when he entered the water at the Queen’s Bridge in Perth on March 18.

A full-scale emergency response was launched in a bid to trace the 25-year-old.

Tragically, that proved unsuccessful and the body of a man was discovered upstream near West Kinfauns last week.

Today, a spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed that the remains were that of Kieran.

A statement read: “We can confirm that the body that was discovered on Friday, April 21, has now been formally identified.

“He has been named as Kieran Bruce, of Tay Street, Perth. Mr Bruce’s family are understandably upset by their loss and have said that he will be greatly missed.

“As with all sudden deaths, a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”