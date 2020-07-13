Body found near Forth Rail Bridge after emergency services called

A body has been found near the railway line at the Forth Rail Bridge.

Emergency Services were called to the scene between Inverkeithing and Edinburgh Gateway earlier this morning due to reports of a casualty on the tracks.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “British Transport Police were called at 7.22am on 13/07 to Forth Rail Bridge following a report of a casualty near the tracks.

“Officers attended, but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are currently underway to establish the full circumstances behind the person’s death and how they came to be near the railway.”

ScotRail alerted passengers via Twitter earlier this morning to say emergency services were dealing with the incident between Inverkeithing in Fife and Edinburgh Gateway.

Trains travelling from Aberdeen to Edinburgh, which stop at Dundee, have been delayed as a result.

NEW: Emergency services are dealing with a incident between Inverkeithing and Edinburgh Gateway. All services to and from Edinburgh via Inverkeithing will be affected. pic.twitter.com/eaXbehykgL — ScotRail (@ScotRail) July 13, 2020

On the ScotRail website, the operator advises using other forms of transport, replacement buses being provided by the company, or considering travelling later.

The firm said it was accepting bus tickets between Dundee and Inverkeithing.

© Scotrail/Twitter

Further information can be found at the ScotRail website.