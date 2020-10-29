Body found in search for missing mountain runner Chris Smith

Search crews looking for missing fell runner Chris Smith have recovered a body near to a Highland Perthshire Munro.

Police, Tayside Mountain Rescue and a Coastguard helicopter had been searching four Munros near Invervar between Loch Tay and Loch Rannoch since Tuesday afternoon, when GB international hill runner Chris Smith vanished.

The 43-year-old’s family have been notified, but formal identification is still to be confirmed.

A spokesperson said: “Police Scotland can confirm that at around 11:50am on Thursday, 29 October, 2020, the body of a man was found near to Meall Garbh in the Glenlyon area.

“Formal identification has yet to take place however the family of missing 43-year-old Chris Smith has been informed.

“Enquiries remain ongoing and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

Chris’s family had been searching the area as well, and their efforts had been supported by competitive hill-runners across the UK, who all hailed the popular Aberdeenshire-born runner, who had been holidaying in the area with his family.