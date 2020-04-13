Body found in search for Dundee man last seen two weeks ago

A body has been found in the search for missing Dundee man Allan Smeaton, who was last seen more than two weeks ago.

The body was found in the grounds of Ballumbie Primary School shortly before midnight on Saturday and the missing 49-year-old’s family has now been informed.

Police had previously carried out out door-to-door appeals in Whitfield as well as searches in the vicinity of Baldovie Recycling Centre and Drumgeith Road for Mr. Smeaton, who was last seen in The Elms and The Cedars, Whitfield, around 3am on Saturday March 28.

Tributes flooded in on social media following the news that a body had been discovered on the grounds of the Lothian Crescent school.

Seemingly addressing the family, one user said: “Sorry for your loss, thoughts are with you and your family at this sad time.”

Another wrote: “Sorry for you and your family’s loss”, whilst another person added: “So sad rest in peace mate.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

It was believed that Mr. Smeaton, who has been classed as “high risk”, had made his way to the Whitfield area from Ballindean Place, Douglas, and had been in the vicinity of Ninewells Hospital shortly beforehand.

Mr. Smeaton’s family had previously appealed for him to come home.

In the statement released last week, they said: “Allan, if you are reading this we need you to come home.

“Everyone is missing you, we need to know that you are safe and well. Please make contact with us or the police.

“You’re not in any trouble and we just want to know that you’re safe.”

© DC Thomson

In a statement, police said: “Police Scotland can confirm that the body of a man was found within the grounds of Ballumbie Primary School, Lothian Crescent, Dundee around 11.45pm on Saturday, 11 April, 2020.

“The family of local man Allan Smeaton, missing since the end of March, have been made aware of the discovery.

“Formal identification is yet to take place and a post mortem will carried out in due course to establish the exact cause of death. The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

🔵 In these troubled times, when many people are struggling to get out for their paper, we are pledging to help readers by providing a FREE digital edition of the Evening Telegraph for three months. Click below to register ⬇️