Body found in River Tay with emergency services at the scene

The body of a man has been found in the River Tay in Fife.

The body was reported to be in the water new Newburgh at around noon on Monday.

No official identification has yet taken place but the family of missing man Michael McGannon have been told of the discovery.

A search and rescue operation was launched in Perth yesterday amid growing concern for the 73-year-old after he was last seen at his home in the city’s North Muirton area at around 9pm on Saturday.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “The death is currently being treated as unexplained pending further inquiries, and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”