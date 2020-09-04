Body found in Perth amid search for missing Fife man

Police Scotland have confirmed that the body of a man has been found amid searches for a man reported missing from Fife.

Officers have said that formal identification is yet to take place but the family of missing man Steven Squire has been informed.

Steven, 33, was reported missing from the Glenrothes area on Tuesday.

A statement posted by Police Scotland on Facebook said: “We can confirm that the body of a man has been found in the outskirts of Perth.

“The body has not yet been formally identified.

“However, the family of Steven Squire, 33, who had been reported missing from the Glenrothes area on Tuesday, 1 September has been made aware.”