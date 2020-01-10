Body found in Arbroath with family of missing man Bailey Mearns informed, police say

A body has been found in the search for missing Arbroath man Bailey Mearns.

Mr Mearns was reported missing on Monday.

The 21-year-old was believed to be getting a train to his work in Aberdeen, however his employer confirmed that he did not arrive there.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

A spokesman for the force said: “Police Scotland can confirm that the body of a man has been found in Arbroath.

“Formal identification has yet to take place but the family of missing man Bailey Mearns have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

More to follow.