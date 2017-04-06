Police searching for missing German tourist Claudia Philips have found a body on the Fife coastline, it has been confirmed.

The discovery was made at about 12.25pm near to Crail, where the 51-year-old was last seen.

The last sighting of Claudia came on Tuesday as she left the house she was staying in on the town’s Nethergate.

No formal identification has taken place at this time, however, Claudia’s family have been informed.

This death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.

Chief Inspector Adrian Annandale said: “I would firstly like to thank all members of the public who aided our search activities over the past couple of days.

“Special recognition must also go to our various partner agencies, including the Coastguard, for their assistance, as well as the national police resources that supported local officers with their inquiries.

“While no formal identification as taken place we have liaised with Claudia’s loved ones and will continue to provide them with all the necessary support they require at this time.”