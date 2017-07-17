Dundee fans hoping to see a fox in the box at Dens Park were left stunned after spotting one of the bushy-tailed creatures curled up in a corner of the ground.

Shocked Dees came across the deceased animal in the top corner of the Bobby Cox Stand as they expected to see Neil McCann’s side take on English Championship outfit Bolton

The canine was reportedly found curled up early in the game.

The news, which was broken on twitter, came around five minutes into the match with score at 0-0.

The game would eventually end 2-1 to the English side, with Paul McGowan’s strike cancelled out by goals from Josh Vela and Gary Madine.

Dundee have previously had issues with the vermin affecting the Dens Park pitch.

Grounds staff had to re-lay areas of the pitch after the foxes urinated on the playing surface. Fences were erected and pest controllers were brought in to deal with the problem.

Friday’s friendly was Bolton’s last game on their mini-tour of Scotland, beating both Dundee and Arbroath 2-1.

Dundee are in action away at Raith Rovers tomorrow night, and will hopefully have new striker Sofien Moussa available.

The Tele has approached Dundee FC for comment.