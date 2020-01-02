Monifieth man Bob braves the shave for charity

An Angus man has “braved the shave” in aid of cancer charities.

Bob McGregor, 42, from Monifieth, had his head shaved to raise money for prostate cancer research.

The shave took place in The Vault in Monifieth where Bob is a regular.

The shave was carried out by another Vault regular Scott Reid.

Bob had decided to undertake the fundraiser as several friends have suffered from the disease.

He said: “I was happy to have my head shaved to raise funds for this very worthwhile charity.

“I had a lot of support from family and friends as well as from all the regulars at The Vault.

“It was a great day and I managed to raise more than £330 for prostate cancer charities.

“I’d like to thank Scott for being brave enough to shave my head and everyone who donated money to this very worthwhile cause.”

Bob added that it was great that so many people turned up to watch.