A search operation is underway along the banks of the River Tay, amid reports of a man believed to be in the water.

Police, Coastguard and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service all raced to Tay Street in Perth around 2pm to search for the person.

Police confirmed two boats, one from Perth and one from Kingsway, as well as two fire engines from Perth were in attendance to assist.

More on this as we get it.