Boat trips leaving Dundee and sailing up the Tay to Perth will return this month

Boat trips are returning to the River Tay from the start of May.

Day-trippers can choose from two routes – one leaving from Broughty Ferry and sailing under the Tay road and rail bridges before stopping off in Perth.

The other leaves from Perth’s Willowgate Activity Centre and sails along the River Tay to Elcho Castle, four miles south-east of Perth, for a 50-minute journey.

Perth and Kinross Council’s economic development arm works in partnership with local businesses and charities to run the trips, which cost between £15 and £70.

A spokesman said: “Our popular boat trips are back. From May until September, discover the sights of the River Tay.”