Boat rescue driver ends up having to be rescued from River Tay himself

It was a case of going, going, gone for a hapless driver and his 4×4 at Broughty Ferry.

The driver was attempting to retrieve a boat from the Tay close to Broughty Ferry Sailing Club on Friday when it got into difficulty.

The vehicle got stuck and the rescuer ended up needing rescued.

An eye witness said: “I saw the 4×4 going into the water. It looked like it was going to pull out a small boat.

“However, the vehicle went in nose first and got into difficulty.

“I would have thought the normal thing for it to do would have been to reverse in to try to attach a rope to the boat.”

He added: “There was a guy in the driver’s seat but the water at that point wasn’t too deep. He was able to get out, so fortunately didn’t seem to come to any harm.

“He then seemed to try to fix things but the tide was coming in and the vehicle gradually began to get overwhelmed by the water.”

The eyewitness said the water level rose to the point where the vehicle became completely submerged.

Another eyewitness told the Tele a tractor later pulled the vehicle out of the water.

He added: “I couldn’t believe it when I saw the 4×4 in the Tay.

“The water was getting deeper and the vehicle was slowly but surely disappearing.

“There seemed to be an attempt to get it out but they didn’t manage before the tide came completely it and covered it.

“I reckon it might be a write off , I don’t think a vehicle could survive that intact.

“I cant help but think somebody might be in trouble with their bosses.”

A spokeswoman for HM Coastguard said they were called to be on standby during the incident for safety reasons.

She said: “We stood by as a safety precaution but were not involved at any point in retrieving the vehicle from the water.

“I understand that a JCB eventually pulled the 4×4 from the water.”

Broughty Ferry lifeboat crew also confirmed that they were not called to assist at any point.