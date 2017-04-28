A pub has held on to its licence — despite Police Scotland alleging “numerous” breaches of regulations.

Police submitted a 16-month dossier of incidents at Forfar’s Plough Inn to Angus Council, following concerns over violence and underage drinking.

However, a special meeting of Angus licensing board found there were “no grounds” to review the Plough’s licence.

The bar closed on April 8 with a sale and transfer of lease expected imminently.

Police Scotland reported having made 21 visits to the Market Street pub, the most recent of which saw a “highly intoxicated” 15-year-old girl being found at a party.

Licence holder Ian Whyte took issue with police claims the girl had been in the pub for longer than five minutes before she was challenged by staff. He insisted ID checks were always carried out by qualified door staff and the girl had been drinking elsewhere.

The police report stated: “It is the opinion of Police Scotland that given the numerous incidents recorded at the premises that Mr Whyte is unable to manage the premises effectively.”

Council leader Iain Gaul asked police representative Sergeant Gordon Peebles: “Have there been any incidents where staff have been shown to sell alcohol to underage persons?”

Sgt Peebles said: “I can confirm we haven’t had any.”

Committee convener Craig Fotheringham said there was no reason for the board to review the premises’ licence or take further action against Mr Whyte.