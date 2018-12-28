BMW fire caused by ‘electrical fault’

Police say a dramatic car fire in Dundee appears to have been caused by an electrical fault.

Passer-by Andrew Maclaughlan spotted the BMW alight in Bonnethill Place at 6.30am and alerted the emergency services.

Police and a fire engine from Blackness Road attended.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “When we arrived the car was well alight. Firefighters using two hose reel jets and wearing breathing apparatus had put the fire out by 7.11am.

“We stayed at the scene for another 20 minutes or so making sure it was safe before leaving.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The fire appears to have been caused by an electrical fault and is not suspicious.”

There were no casualties.