BMW fire caused by ‘electrical fault’

Police say a dramatic car fire in Dundee appears to have been caused by an electrical fault.
Passer-by Andrew Maclaughlan spotted the BMW alight in Bonnethill Place at 6.30am and alerted the emergency services.
Police and a fire engine from Blackness Road attended.
A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “When we arrived the car was well alight. Firefighters using two hose reel jets and wearing breathing apparatus had put the fire out by 7.11am.
BMW destroyed in dramatic early-morning blaze in Dundee car park
“We stayed at the scene for another 20 minutes or so making sure it was safe before leaving.”
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The fire appears to have been caused by an electrical fault and is not suspicious.”
There were no casualties.