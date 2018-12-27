BMW destroyed in dramatic early-morning blaze in Dundee car park

A BMW was destroyed in a dramatic early-morning fire in Dundee.

Witnesses said they heard loud bangs as tyres popped in the heat of the blaze, in a residential car park in Bonnethill Place just after 6.30am on Boxing Day.

© Supplied

Passer-by Andrew Maclaughlan 26, a bouncer, was the first to spot the flames as he walked to the gym just after 6.30am.

Andrew said: “As I was walking I saw flames shooting up into the air.

“To begin with I thought a house was on fire. I rushed in the direction of the flames and saw a car on fire in a car park.

“There were flames shooting up into the sky. I immediately phoned the fire brigade and tried to alert people living nearby.

“I was worried because I thought the fire could spread but nobody came out to see what was happening.

“There were loud bangs as tyres exploded on the car as it burned.

“The fire brigade came and I stood back and watched as they managed to put out the flames.

“It was pretty spectacular and not something you expect to see as you walk to the gym so early in the morning.

“I’m just glad I was passing and managed to phone the emergency services.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 6.35am reporting a fire at Bonnethill Place.

“When we arrived a car was well alight. Firefighters using two hose reel jets and wearing breathing apparatus had put the fire out by 7.11am.

“We stayed at the scene for another 20 minutes or so making sure it was safe before leaving.”

One appliance from Blackness Road attended.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland were notified a car was on fire at Bonnethill Place. We, along with Scottish Fire and Rescue, attended.”

No one was injured and police said it was too early to say if the fire is suspicious.