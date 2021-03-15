B&M to reopen in Perth in May after store was destroyed in fatal fire

Discount store B&M is set to reopen in Perth after its store was gutted by a fire 18 months ago.

B&M at St Catherine’s Retail Park, along with Pets at Home and an empty unit, were all completely destroyed by the fire in August 2019, which killed a 33-year-old Jamie East.

However the discount store has announced it will be officially reopening its doors at the retail park on Saturday May 22

The new store will cover 32,000 square feet and create new jobs, and will include a brand new garden centre.

A spokeswoman for B&M said: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people during these difficult times.

“We are really excited to get the doors open in May and welcome our customers through the door.

“We hope that they’re going to be delighted with their new store and garden centre.”

This comes after Pets at Home reopened its doors to the public on Friday for the first time since the devastating fire,

Customers were seen queued out the door to visit the new Pets at Home, including its Vets4Pets veterinary practice.