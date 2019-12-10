Blustery weather means Santa can’t make it to Dundee after being blown to Bahamas!

High winds have postponed Santa Claus visiting Dundee tonight, it has been announced.

Father Christmas was due to appear at the Boomerang Centre in Stobswell, but has reportedly been blown to the Bahamas!

However, he will try and make it to meet children on Thursday instead.

© DC Thomson

Boomerang Centre manager Neil Ellis said: “Due to the high winds Santa will not now be able to come along to Boomerang tonight.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“His sleigh has been blown off course and he is now somewhere in the Bahamas (lucky Santa).

“He has said that he will try again on Thursday and hopes everyone will understand. It is an elf and safety issue.”

© DC Thomson

The Boomerang Centre, in Kemback Street, runs youth and adult activities in the Stobswell area, covering education, health and wellbeing as well as providing activities for all.